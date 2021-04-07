Vidya (VIDYA) Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vidya has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Vidya has a total market cap of $11.51 million and $1.81 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00055452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00021965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.13 or 0.00628323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00079626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,306,668 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

