Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GNHAY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of GNHAY stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. Vifor Pharma has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

