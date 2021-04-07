Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading Down 7.1%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.45. 86,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,025,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.96.

The company has a market cap of $993.36 million, a PE ratio of -251.55 and a beta of 4.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Village Farms International by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,985 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth about $7,341,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth about $5,268,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth about $4,783,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 754.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 271,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 239,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

