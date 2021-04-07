VINchain (VIN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $327,507.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $327,507.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00054987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.69 or 0.00615166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

