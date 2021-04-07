Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Lifted to “Overweight” at Simmons

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was upgraded by Simmons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VNOM. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 270,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,655. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.