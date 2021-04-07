Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Position Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vipshop worth $21,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 319,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 76,090 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,332 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

