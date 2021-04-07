Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.44 Million

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $42.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000454 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 295.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

