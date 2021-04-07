Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,480 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,136,607. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $159.15 and a one year high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.42.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

