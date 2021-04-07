Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

A number of research firms have commented on VITL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Shares of VITL stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $400,999.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,387.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,236.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vital Farms by 1,712.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.