VITE (VITE) Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 38% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000493 BTC on major exchanges. VITE has a market capitalization of $132.43 million and approximately $210.73 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded up 67.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00066510 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,012,037,305 coins and its circulating supply is 479,466,194 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.