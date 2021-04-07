VNT Chain Tops One Day Volume of $158,517.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and $158,517.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 37% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00055838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.54 or 0.00634587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00080138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.