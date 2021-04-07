Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,784,000 after purchasing an additional 671,549 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 967,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,951,000 after purchasing an additional 358,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,333,000 after purchasing an additional 330,216 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD stock opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

