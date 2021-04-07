Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 183,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Epizyme as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPZM stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $880.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPZM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

In other Epizyme news, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $69,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,149 shares of company stock valued at $249,006 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

