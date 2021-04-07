Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $372.58 Million

Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce $372.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $387.68 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $444.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $5,414,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,521,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.35 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

