VoteCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $74.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One VoteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $72,327.37 and $74.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.33 or 0.00302893 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $96.62 or 0.00170810 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00122927 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VoteCoin (VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 127,885,875 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

