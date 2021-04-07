VouchForMe (IPL) Market Cap Reaches $831,705.36

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $831,705.36 and $3,368.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00056367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.19 or 0.00630771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00079864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

About VouchForMe

IPL is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,613,171 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

