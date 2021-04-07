Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 454 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $3,409,259.04. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $565,162.51. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $249.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.11. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $100.44 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

