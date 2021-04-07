Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $83,547,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $3,574,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,402.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNTX opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley raised their target price on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.