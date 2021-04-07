Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 662.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 708,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,763,000 after purchasing an additional 409,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GILD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.04.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average is $62.46.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

