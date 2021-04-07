Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 10,930 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in National Instruments by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NATI opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 82.44%.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NATI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

