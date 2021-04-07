Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 3,514 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,702,000 after purchasing an additional 201,569 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 367.5% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 162.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.11 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.13 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

