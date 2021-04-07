Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 4,180 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.