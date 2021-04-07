Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after acquiring an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,363,000 after acquiring an additional 180,058 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,696,000 after acquiring an additional 230,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,899,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $137.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.92 and a 12 month high of $138.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

