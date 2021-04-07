Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,607,000 after buying an additional 120,130 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after purchasing an additional 232,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after purchasing an additional 31,953 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 437,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,817,000 after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 416,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,540,000 after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.33.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $155.32 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.09.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.