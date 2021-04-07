Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,083 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.