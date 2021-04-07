Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NYSE MPC opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

