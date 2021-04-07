Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

