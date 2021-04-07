Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.44.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $160.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.28. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.49 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.