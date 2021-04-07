Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet cut NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $232.29 on Wednesday. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $153.08 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

