Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,727,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.33. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $77.44.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

