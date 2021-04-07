Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 412.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,491,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $594,904,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Fiserv by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $123.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.40 and a twelve month high of $126.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.37 and its 200 day moving average is $110.89. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.