Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.93 and a 52 week high of $154.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.