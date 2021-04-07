Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,444 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $373.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.13, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $250.01 and a one year high of $456.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $372.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.25.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,630 shares of company stock worth $29,204,856 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

