Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 426 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,735,510,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,241,645. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $483.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $197.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.80 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $469.06 and its 200 day moving average is $423.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

