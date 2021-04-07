Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $295,934,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,262,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,585,000 after purchasing an additional 309,126 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JCI opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.