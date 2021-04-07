Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.31. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.46.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.