Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCSG. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.