Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,167 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VGT opened at $371.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $217.86 and a 1 year high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

