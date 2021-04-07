Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 483 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.55.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT stock opened at $243.58 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.52 and its 200-day moving average is $228.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.