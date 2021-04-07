Voyager Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.35 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for approximately $3.95 or 0.00007019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Voyager Token has a market cap of $877.96 million and $12.35 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00055007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.78 or 0.00632312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00078731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Voyager Token Token Profile

VGX is a token. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.