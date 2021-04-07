VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Unit’s (NASDAQ:VPCBU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 14th

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Unit’s (NASDAQ:VPCBU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 14th. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Unit had issued 22,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of VPCBU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Unit has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

