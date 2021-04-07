Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get Vroom alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $514,225.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at $17,350,212.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $755,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,473,900 shares of company stock valued at $54,931,693 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 221,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 97,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth $6,233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74,148 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth $247,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

VRM opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. Vroom has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.