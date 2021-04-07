Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.23. Vycor Medical shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 82,990 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

About Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO)

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. The company provides non-invasive rehabilitation therapies for those who have vision disorders resulting from neurological brain damage that caused by a stroke. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision.

