VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares Down 4%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.45. 626,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,310,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

VYNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $330.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.97.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,219,409 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 177,229 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

