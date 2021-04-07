W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Pennsylvania Trust Company grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Company now owns 30,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 138,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

