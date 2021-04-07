W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of WRB stock opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $983,872,000 after buying an additional 5,180,855 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 10,897,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,450,000 after buying an additional 2,899,769 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,227,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $737,533,000 after buying an additional 107,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.