W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
WRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.
Shares of WRB stock opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $983,872,000 after buying an additional 5,180,855 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 10,897,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,450,000 after buying an additional 2,899,769 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,227,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $737,533,000 after buying an additional 107,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
About W. R. Berkley
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
