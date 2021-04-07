Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €130.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €130.00 ($152.94) target price from UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCH. Independent Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €122.91 ($144.60).

ETR:WCH opened at €124.75 ($146.76) on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 1 year high of €131.55 ($154.76). The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €105.71.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

