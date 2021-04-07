Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $136.24

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.24 and traded as high as $147.33. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $147.33, with a volume of 29 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WKCMF. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.35.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

