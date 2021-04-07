Wagerr Trading Down 13.7% This Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $22.15 million and approximately $69,562.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00026404 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 74.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,025,645 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

