Waifu Token (WAIF) Price Down 42% This Week

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 42% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waifu Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waifu Token has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and $177,514.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waifu Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00071302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.96 or 0.00269649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.51 or 0.00763921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,563.60 or 1.00369602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00016353 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Waifu Token Coin Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,357,243 coins. Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waifu Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waifu Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waifu Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waifu Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.